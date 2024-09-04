The film is expected to be a romantic drama and sources reveal that the makers are currently in the lookout for an actress for the leading lady.

Fahadh Faasil, who has made his mark in multiple languages including Tamil and Telugu, is soon expected to be making his Bollywood debut, reveal sources. While buzz about the actor entering the world of Hindi Cinema has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, we now hear that the actor is on the verge of finalizing the project and is in talks with popular filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for the latter’s next after he tasted grand success with the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Fahadh Faasil to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali for his next: Reports

According to Pinkvilla reports, the film is currently in the scripting stage and Imtiaz Ali is busy adding finishing touches to the same. A source was quoted talking about the film in the report who said, “Fahadh and Imtiaz have done several meetings over the last few months, and their energies have aligned in the right way. Both of them prefer to work in the right set up, and are set to team up for the first time. Fahadh is also excited to debut in the Hindi space with a director like Imtiaz.”

It is also being said that if all goes well, the film is expected to go on floors next year in the first half. The source went on to add, “Imtiaz is making a pure love story, and the casting for the female protagonist is underway. He is excited about the subject and feels this is the right time to tell the story. He has gone ahead to pitch the film to Fahadh because he feels that the actor fits the bill and the story calls for his casting.”

Readers would be aware that Fahadh Faasil is currently busy with some of the biggest projects which are in the pipeline for release. It includes the much-awaited Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth in the lead along with Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and others playing key roles along with Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo. He also has the highly-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna which will release on December 6.

