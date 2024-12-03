National Award-winning actor and popular filmmaker Rishab Shetty and director Sandeep Singh, on Tuesday, announced a massive collaboration for one of the biggest stories in Indian history, the respected Shivaji Maharaj. The brave tale of this renowned warrior and leader will be recreated on the big screen titled, The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Rishab Shetty to play Shivaji Maharaj in director Sandeep Singh’s magnum opus action drama The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Sandeep Singh, known for films like Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, among others also dropped a first look poster of the film showcasing how Rishab Shetty will breathe life into the role of the legendary warrior king who defied and inspired generations. The magnum opus promises action on a scale never witnessed before, featuring groundbreaking visuals, stunning VFX, and an unforgettable musical score. Backed by a team of top-notch technicians from across the globe, it will bring to life the story of India’s greatest warrior kings, a leader who reshaped history and brought the Mughal invaders to their knees.

Sharing his excitement on the film, Rishab Shetty said, "Sandeep's vision for The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was so grand, that as soon as I heard the film, I said yes without blinking any eyelid. Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an honour beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANDEEP SINGH (@officialsandipssingh)



Sandeep Singh added, "Rishab Shetty was my first and only choice for the role—he truly embodies the strength, spirit and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film has been my dream for many years now, and it is my privilege and honor to be bringing this story to the silver screen. The film has been envisioned with a scale, grandeur and never seen before action choreography that will help take Indian cinema truly global.

Witness history being unfolded in cinemas globally with the arrival of the multi-lingual magnum opus, The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is slated to release on January 21, 2027 globally. Apart from this, Rishab Shetty also has interesting mega films lined up which includes Kantara: Chapter 1 which will release in 2025 and Jai Hanuman that is expected to hit cinemas in 2026.

Also Read: Kantara: Chapter 1: Hombale Films drops MAJOR update about release date; fantasy drama to release during the occasion of Dussehra 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.