RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend state funeral in Mumbai today

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Tributes continue to pour in for late singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 morning following multiple organ failure. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, where the singer was being treated after testing COVID-19 positive on January 8, 2022. In the memory of the legendary singer, as per reports, two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag will be flying at half-mast for two days, as a mark of tribute. A state funeral will be accorded to the late Bharat Ratna recipient at Shivaji Park on Sunday evening at 6:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra will be attending the state funeral.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he wrote in a tweet today.

PM Modi will arrive in Mumbai this evening in order to pay last respects to the late singer at the state funeral in Shivaji Park. "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," he said.

Lata Mangeshkar's music spanned around 27,000 songs in several languages including English, Russian, Dutch, and Swahili. She was often called as Nightingale of India.

