Puerto Rican singer-actor Ricky Martin is denying allegations that led to a restraining order against him, with police noting that he has not been charged with any crime.

Ricky Martin denies domestic abuse allegations amid restraining order against him

Martin said in a tweet that the order is based on “completely false” allegations and that he will face the process “with the responsibility that characterizes me.” He added, “I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart.”

According to People, a complaint was made under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act per the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law, but due to the nature of the bill authorities did not reveal the petitioner's name. "The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for Martin told the outlet.

"We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated." According to the report, police attempted to issue the restraining order on Friday in an upscale neighborhood in Puerto Rico, the Associated Press reported. However, the details surrounding the complaint are still unclear. The order was issued by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan following the petitioner's request.

Officials reportedly also clarified that the petitioner did not initially file a police complaint but instead went to court in their own right to request a protection order. "We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the process of filing a protection order, under Law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martín," police said in a police statement, per Hindustan Times.

"As established by the nature of the process, from the moment the Police received a copy of the protection order, through the new Center for Operations and Processing of Protection Orders (COPOP), its processing was coordinated by the assigned agents to the Dorado barracks." As People shares, the news comes after his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker sued the singer for more than $3 million in unpaid commissions.

The 15-page complaint claimed that Drucker helped Martin through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors," adding, "With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions." Drucker's complaint also reportedly mentioned an incident that allegedly took place in September 2020, where she claimed that Martin was threatened with a "potentially career-ending allegation."

She argued that through her counsel, Martin "emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence." The ex-manager also alleged that Martin "fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to Rebecca, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022." She has since claimed that Martin has "threatened" her "and is attempting to force her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause to silence Rebecca about the abhorrent behavior by Martin that she has both witnessed and endured."

Drucker reportedly said in the documents she "will not be silenced." "For years, she protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend," the complaint added.

