South Korean group Stray Kids, who are currently on their second world tour called Maniac, have postponed their two concerts at two stops in the US - Atlanta and Fort Worth - after three members of the group Lee Know, Felix, and I.N tested positive for COVID-19. JYP Entertainment and Live Nation announced on July 3 that two stops have been postponed which were scheduled to take place on July 3 and July 6 respectively. The details of the subsequent tour stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle are yet to be announced.

Stray Kids postpone Atlanta and Fort Worth concerts as Lee Know, Felix, and I.N test positive for COVID-19 amid world tour

The statement read, "Hello, We inform you that Stray Kids members Lee Know, Felix, and I.N have tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2nd (local time). Stray Kids members and all staff members participating in the Stray Kids 2nd World Tour "MANIAC" in North America related schedules have been preemptively conducting self-testing kits before commencing schedules every day. Lee Know, Felix, and I.N received positive results on self-testing kits performed on July 2nd (local time), thus immediately visited a hospital to receive PCR tests and were diagnosed with COVID-19."

It continued, "All Stray Kids members have received all three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and have each been using single rooms. Lee Know, Felix, and I.N are currently not presenting any symptoms and are quarantined in accordance with the United States CDC guidelines. The 5 members excluding Lee Know, Felix, and I.N, and all staff have received negative results from PCR testing. All members will continue to focus on personal hygiene and continuously monitor their health. After much in-depth discussion with tour related parties, we regret to inform you that the following shows have been postponed. Stray Kids 2nd World Tour "MANIAC" - Atlanta (July 3rd (Sunday)) Stray Kids 2nd World Tour "MANIAC" - Fort Worth (July 6th (Wednesday))."

"We ask for STAY's understanding, as STAY are the ones who have been most eagerly waiting for the concerts. We will provide more details regarding the new dates for these shows as soon as possible. We apologize for causing concern to all STAY who support Stray Kids, as well as all staff involved. JYPE will continue to place the artist's health as the highest priority and will provide everything possible in order to support the artist's swift recovery. Thank you," the statement concluded.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.