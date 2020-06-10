Bollywood Hungama

Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar’s win, silences the naysayers

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Just when we thought Javed Akhtar’s triumph as the first Indian recipient of the prestigious Richard Dawkins award, was a matter of pride for the entire nation, some Twitter users got into action claiming that the globally-respected Javed Akhtar had not actually won the globally respected award but had only been nominated.

Now in a huge setback to the nasty naysayers of Hindustan who couldn’t believe that a Muslim could be honoured for his secular values, Richard Dawkins himself has tweeted: “@Javedakhtarjadu is the 2020 Richard Dawkins Award winner and I could not be more pleased. The Centre for Inquiry, on whose board I sit, has designated him this year's recipient for his courageous public stands on behalf of atheism, rationality, and freethought.”

Javed who can’t stop smiling since the announcement says “Let the self-motivated elements feel happy if they feel I haven’t been honoured. As an Indian I am pleased to be thus honoured.”

Also Read: Javed Akhtar becomes the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award

