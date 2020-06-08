Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.06.2020 | 1:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Javed Akhtar becomes the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lyricist Javed Akhtar became the first Indian to be named as the recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award. He has been honoured for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.

Javed Akhtar becomes the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award

Talking to a news agency, Akhtar said that he is deeply honoured as he has been a great admirer of Richard Dawkins ever since he read his first book, ‘The Selfish Gene’. The 75-year-old lyricist said that he was informed about the honour via email and that he was selected unanimously for the award by the board of Center for Inquiry USA, in which The Richard Dawkins Foundation is housed.

Every year, the award recognises a distinguished individual from the field of science, scholarship, education, or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism and upholding scientific truth.

Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi speaking to a news agency said that the award's relevance becomes more prominent especially in the current times when secularism is under attack.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi scolds Javed Akhtar for spilling soup, latter gives an epic reply 

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ekta Kapoor speaks about Indian Army…

IMPPA writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray to…

Shah Rukh Khan to play a journalist in R…

Ranveer Singh to do the remake of Allu Arjun…

Sunny Singh donates ration for Langar to a…

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s 14 day…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification