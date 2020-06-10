The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in a heavy and undeniable manner. The daily wage labourers and the migrant labourers are among the worst hit by the pandemic as well as the national lockdown. Public figures from all walks of life are pitching in to help them, with a number of Bollywood celebrities being at the forefront.

As per a report, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has now taken it on himself to send 500 migrant workers back to their hometown Varanasi. The report states that utmost secrecy is being maintained since Bachchan doesn't want his deeds to be publicised. However, he was deeply moved by their plight and decided to charter a private airlines' Varanasi-bound flight. 180 migrant workers were supposed to fly by the morning flight and was asked to report at the airport at 6 am on Wednesday morning. Two more flights to the same destination are to follow. Reportedly, Bachchan will be arranging more flights to West Bengal, Bihar and Tamil Nadu among other states to send more migrant workers home.

He earlier organised ten buses to take send migrant workers to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, and also sponsored the monthly ration for 1,00,000 daily wage workers and their families.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

