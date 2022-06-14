comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.06.2022 | 4:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Rian Johnson announces Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out sequel is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

One of the biggest hits of 2019 was Rian Johnson's whodunnit drama, Knives Out starring an ensemble led by Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Shannon. The sequel is officially in works at Netflix with Daniel Craig headlining the project. Rian Johnson was keen for a sequel with Daniel Craig's role as private investigator Benoit Blanc at the center. Now, Johnson has announced the official title - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Rian Johnson announces Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out sequel is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson announces Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out sequel is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively," Johnson began his Twitter thread on Monday. "I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true. It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

"When I made Knives Out," he continued, "that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc — to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title."

According to a report in Deadline, Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc in the sequels. An earlier report stated, "The deal will be worth north of $400 million, making it one of the biggest streamer movie deals in history." Rian Johnson has penned the two sequels for Netflix and is producing them with partner Ram Bergman.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the synopsis states, "In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects." Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista will be starring in pivotal roles.

The first part earned several accolades including three Golden Globes nominations, Best Original Screenplay nod at the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the WGA Awards. They are also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at Oscars 2020.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans starrer Knives Out sequel officially in the works at Lionsgate

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19 for…

Joker 2: Lady Gaga in early talks to join…

Amber Heard calls out social media trolling…

Lizzo releases a new version of her song…

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join Charlize…

Michelle Yeoh to headline Netflix gangster…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification