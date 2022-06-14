comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.06.2022 | 4:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Dong Hwi and Heo Sung Tae confirmed to star in new thriller drama Casino at Disney+

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actors Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Dong Hwi, and Heo Sung Tae are all confirmed to headline the upcoming Disney+ series titled Casino (literal title).

Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Dong Hwi and Heo Sung Tae confirmed to star in new thriller drama Casino at Disney+

Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Dong Hwi and Heo Sung Tae confirmed to star in new thriller drama Casino at Disney+

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Casino tells the impactful story of one man who becomes the king of the casino after many twists and turns. Following a series of incidents, he loses everything but returns to the game with his survival and life on the line.

Choi Min Sik, who previously starred in dramas like Oldboy, I Saw the Devil and more, will be starring in his first drama in 26 years. He will be joined by My Liberation Notes actor Son Suk Ku, Extreme Job's Lee Dong Hwi and Squid Game star Heo Sung Tae.

The upcoming Disney+ original series will be helmed by Kang Yoon Sung who previously directed The Outlaws. The drama will premiere in the second half of 2022 via Disney+.

Also Read: Peakboy releases impressive ‘Gyopo Hair’ music video featuring cameos from BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Han Hyun Min 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19 for…

Joker 2: Lady Gaga in early talks to join…

Amber Heard calls out social media trolling…

Lizzo releases a new version of her song…

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join Charlize…

Michelle Yeoh to headline Netflix gangster…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification