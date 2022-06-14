South Korean actors Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Dong Hwi, and Heo Sung Tae are all confirmed to headline the upcoming Disney+ series titled Casino (literal title).

Choi Min Sik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Dong Hwi and Heo Sung Tae confirmed to star in new thriller drama Casino at Disney+

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Casino tells the impactful story of one man who becomes the king of the casino after many twists and turns. Following a series of incidents, he loses everything but returns to the game with his survival and life on the line.

Choi Min Sik, who previously starred in dramas like Oldboy, I Saw the Devil and more, will be starring in his first drama in 26 years. He will be joined by My Liberation Notes actor Son Suk Ku, Extreme Job's Lee Dong Hwi and Squid Game star Heo Sung Tae.

The upcoming Disney+ original series will be helmed by Kang Yoon Sung who previously directed The Outlaws. The drama will premiere in the second half of 2022 via Disney+.

Also Read: Peakboy releases impressive ‘Gyopo Hair’ music video featuring cameos from BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Han Hyun Min

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.