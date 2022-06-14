Fast & Furious director Justin Lin is set to direct an upcoming film adaptation of the popular Japanese webcomic One Punch Man.

Justin Lin to direct film adaptation of popular Japanese webcomic One Punch Man for Sony

As noted by Variety, One Punch Man is a 2009 webcomic created by Japanese artist ONE that focuses on Saitama, an average, unemployed man who trains to become a superhero, and develops the ability to defeat any opponent, no matter how powerful, with a single punch. Saitama’s incredible power comes at the cost of any real excitement in his life, which causes him to become bored and apathetic even as he continually saves the world from incredible danger.

The series follows Saitama as he joins the Hero Association, which employs superhumans to fight evil, in the hope of finding a foe that can finally pose a real challenge to him. Lin is on board to direct the film based on a screenplay provided by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner who previously worked on Venom and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions are producing the film alongside Lin. This will mark Lin’s first project following his exit as director of Fast X, the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise, over creative differences. He previously directed four films for the franchise and also helmed the 2018 film Star Trek Beyond.

Also Read: Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson joins the cast of Fast X

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.