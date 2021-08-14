Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Karan Boolani. The couple will reportedly be getting married in an intimate ceremony at the Kapoor's Juhu residence on August 14. The wedding rituals will be held in the presence of family members and close friends.

As per reports, the wedding celebrations are likely to go on for two-three days. Rhea and Karan have been been in a relationship for the past 13 years. Karan is a filmmaker with many ad commercials to his credit. He also assisted in the film Aisha which was produced by Rhea with Sonam Kapoor as the lead.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor had returned to Mumbai from London in July after a year. Her husband Anand Ahuja has also reached Mumbai. Sonam and Anand had tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony attended by several Bollywood personalities.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

