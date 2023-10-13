The upcoming season of Koffee With Karan, the popular talk show hosted by Karan Johar, has been generating a lot of buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the revelation of the celebrity pairings that will be gracing the iconic couch. Amidst the speculation and reports, a recent revelation has added a touch of nostalgia and glamour to the show.

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Singh and Zeenat Aman grace the celebrity chat show – Report

According to a report from Filmfare, veteran actresses Neetu Singh and Zeenat Aman might be appearing together on Koffee With Karan 8. This would be the first time that the two actresses, who have previously worked together in films such as Dharam Veer and The Great Gambler, would be appearing on the show together.

Both Singh and Aman are renowned actresses with illustrious careers spanning decades. Singh is known for her roles in films such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Kabhie Kabhie, and Amar Akbar Anthony, while Aman is known for her roles in films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Qurbani.

Their appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 would be a major coup for the show, as it would bring together two of the most iconic actresses of Indian cinema. It would also be an opportunity for fans to learn more about the actresses' personal lives and careers, and to witness their dynamic chemistry on screen.

However, neither the makers nor the veteran actresses have confirmed the news, as of now. Speaking of the show, it will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26 onwards. The multiple reports floating online speculates that power couple Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, and young actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, among many others, will be gracing the show.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan likely to shoot for Koffee With Karan 8; may address the feud with Karan Johar: Report

