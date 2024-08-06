The brand is titled Chapter 2 and Rhea has taken to social media to share about the latest journey she has embarked on.

After kicking off her debut podcast Chapter 2, Rhea Chakraborty has expressed keen interest in the world of fashion and apparels. The actress, during her podcast, in an interesting interaction with the diva Sushmita Sen, confessed about the need for her to embark on a new journey in life. Now, taking yet another step forward, she has announced her clothing brand Chapter 2 with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty announce their new clothing brand

While announcing her clothing brand, Rhea took to social media and shared a striking picture of herself and her brother Showik wearing funky black t-shirts from her new brand. She also wrote the caption, "NOT LIKE US #chapter2 @showikk @chapter2drip"

It's indeed a treat for Rhea's fans to be a part of her new journey with the launch of her clothing brand Chapter 2. The actress has asserted that reflective t-shirts with thought-provoking messages are a part of her own personality and her clothing brand too will surely bring similar positive vibes to her fans.

Many people from the industry have showcased their support to the actress’ new venture on the platform. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar, Actor Ashish Chowdhry, Krishna Jackie Shroff, among others have dropped their best wishes and congratulatory messages for the sibling duo’s entrepreneurial project. It seems that Rhea found an enthusiastic customer in actress Lakshmi Manchu as the latter shared her excitement in the comment section saying, “Heck ya! I want every colour every design. This is so lit.”

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the 2021 Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. The actress was also the ‘Gang Leader’ of the renowned reality show MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand alongside Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

