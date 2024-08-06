The excitement is building as Ajay Devgn officially begins filming for Son of Sardaar 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar 2. The production has commenced. However, recent rumors have sparked confusion among fans regarding the casting of the film.

Ravi Kishan Replaces Sanjay Dutt?

Hours before the official announcement of the shoot, a source from Mid-Day reported that due to issues with Sanjay Dutt's UK visa, he would be replaced by Ravi Kishan. According to the source, "Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times, but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan."

Sanjay Dutt is NOT dropped from Son Of Sardaar 2

To clarify these rumors, Bollywood Hungama reached out to a source close to the production. The source dismissed the rumors of Sanjay Dutt being replaced by Ravi Kishan, stating, "Sanjay Dutt remains an integral part of the film. The actor will be shooting extensively for the India schedule, as the character demands significant screen presence."

While confirming the addition of Ravi Kishan to the cast in a pivotal role, the source emphasized that this does not mean Sanjay Dutt has been dropped. Instead, Ravi Kishan will take over Sanjay Dutt's role while the latter will be seen in an important character.

Changes in the Star Cast

Son of Sardaar 2 has seen a few changes in its star cast over time. Initially, Sonakshi Sinha was replaced by Mrunal Thakur. The latest rumors suggested that Sanjay Dutt's UK visa application was rejected due to his past incarceration, leading to his replacement by Ravi Kishan. However, a source from the production has made it clear that Sanjay Dutt will still be part of the movie, shooting his scenes during the India schedule.

