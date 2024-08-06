The film will see Ajay Devgn reunite with other actors from the franchise which includes popular star Sanjay Dutt.

Ajay Devgn, who has been receiving mixed reviews for his film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which sees him with Tabu for the ninth time, has jumped onto his next project. Not too long ago, reports were creating immense buzz about the sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar. With some new names being added to the star cast like Mrunal Thakur along with some of them retained from the prequel like Sanjay Dutt, the action comedy has gone on floors in United Kingdom (UK) and announcing the same was the Bollywood star on his social media platform.

Ajay Devgn took to social media to announce the ‘muhurat’ of the film as it gears up to commence shoot in the UK. On August 6, he took to Instagram to share a video which kicks off with the star seeking blessings from the Lord at a Gurudwara. Followed by that, several glimpses of Ajay in the Sardaar look, Mrunal Thakur as the ‘soni Punjabi kudi’, Chunky Pandey dancing to the beats of a quintessential Punjabi number, along with some beautiful locales of UK were a part of this clip. Devgn posted this along with a caption that read, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team”.

About Son of Sardar 2

After celebrating massive box office success in 2012, the action-comedy Son of Sardaar is back and promises to deliver twice the comedy, action, and entertainment with a much-anticipated sequel. Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film has an extensive shoot schedule in the UK, followed by another major schedule in India. It is also expected to an ensemble cast of almost eleven actors. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardaar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

