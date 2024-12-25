The big Christmas entertainer, Baby John, was released today in cinemas. The film had generated excitement not just due to its mass element, Varun Dhawan’s casting and Atlee’s association but also because of Salman Khan’s cameo. Its glimpse was shown briefly in the trailer and it added to the excitement.

REVEALED: Salman Khan features as Agent Bhai Jaan in a ROCKING cameo in Baby John

It has come to light that the superstar’s special appearance is quite rocking and would be loved by fans. Salman Khan is lovingly called Bhai Jaan by fans and in Baby John, his character is named Agent Bhai Jaan! This tribute will surely be appreciated by his millions of admirers across the world.

This is the second cameo by Salman Khan in less than two months. He was also seen in a special appearance Singham Again. However, his appearance in this multi-starrer Diwali release hardly lasted for a few seconds and hence, fans were dejected. But in Baby John, fans would have no complaints. He has enough screen space and he’s seen doing not just action but also comedy.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Baby John producer Murad Khetani explained how Salman Khan came on board, “Atlee informed me about the requirement for a star for a cameo. He asked if Salman sir could come on board. I assured him that I’d talk to him. I met Salman bhai; we sat and started chatting. It took me an hour to gather the courage to ask him. Finally, I told him ‘Apni picture mein Varun ke saath ek din ka cameo shoot karna hai’. He replied, ‘Yes, done. Bata dena kab karna hai’. So, while it took me an hour to gather the courage to ask him, he took less than 10 seconds to give his nod! That’s how Salman bhai is; large-hearted and humble.”

Two days from now, on December 27, Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday. On this momentous occasion, the teaser of his much awaited film Sikandar will be unveiled digitally. Meanwhile, Baby John will be running in cinemas in which the star is shown in a massy avatar, albeit in a cameo. Hence, Salman fans are in for a treat in this final week of 2024.

