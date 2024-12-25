Varun Dhawan’s much-anticipated action-thriller Baby John has officially hit theatres today, marking the actor’s widest release till date. The film opened globally on Christmas morning, spreading festive cheer across 1,000+ locations, 1,250+ screens, and 75+ countries.

Baby John becomes Varun Dhawan’s widest release ever

A Milestone in Varun Dhawan’s Career

The grand scale of Baby John’s release underscores Varun Dhawan’s growing clout as a global star. This is the actor’s most extensive overseas release, reflecting his immense popularity and the increasing demand for Bollywood films on international platforms.

Baby John, directed by Atlee and featuring music composed by Thaman S, has created a buzz with its action-packed narrative and high-octane performances. The film’s worldwide rollout ensures that audiences across the globe get to experience the thrill of this mass entertainer simultaneously

About Baby John

Speaking of the film, in Amazon Music’s ‘It Changed My Life’, Varun said, “Atlee’s world is filled with drama, action, romance, a lot of hero elevation, some bad guys, some tough guys, crazy aerial stunts, jumping into rivers, 100 feet drops, riding a bike in the streets of Kerala, and shooting a song with 1000 dancers. He usually has these big hero elevation songs with full high-octane energy, like how we have the song ‘Bandobast’."

Directed by Kalees, the film is produced jointly by Cine1 Studios Production, A For Apple Studios and Jio Studios. Besides Varun, it also stars Jackkie Shorff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh. In addition, the film also features a cameo of Salman Khan.

Also Read: “Baby John has totally changed my life”: Varun Dhawan speaks about “Atlee’s world is filled with drama, action, and hero elevation”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.