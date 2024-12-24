Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are teaming up for the first time onscreen, but not for a film. Instead, the two superstars, who have long been associated with the YRF Spy Universe as Tiger and Kabir, are joining forces for an action-packed advertisement for a leading brand.

This highly anticipated project will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for delivering blockbuster hits with Salman like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. While Ali has collaborated with Salman multiple times, this ad film will mark his first project with Hrithik Roshan.

Details About the Collaboration

According to a report by PinkVilla, the advertisement will be shot in Mumbai, but the visuals will feature stunning international locations enhanced through VFX. The decision to create a global backdrop aims to complement the dynamic presence of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

A source revealed, “After years of efforts to bring them together for a feature film, it’s a corporate campaign that made it possible. The ad film will be high on action, showcasing the unparalleled star power of Salman and Hrithik. It’s set to air soon, and fans are in for a treat.”

The History of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan

The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for Hrithik Roshan, who worked as an assistant director on the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik also trained with Salman before making his acting debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

While fans have clamored for a film featuring both superstars, their only shared cinematic universe connection remains through YRF Spy Universe’s characters, Tiger and Kabir.

