On Saturday, July 27, Jio Studios and B62 Studios confirmed that Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) director Aditya Dhar’s next will feature Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. A black-and-white picture comprising these five actors and Aditya Dhar was released by the makers and it became a talking point. The film also went on floors last week, on July 25. The press release didn’t mention what the film is all about but as per reports, it’s a period action thriller, set against the backdrop of the geopolitical scenario between India and Pakistan. Soon, speculations began that Ranveer would play Ajit Doval, the current National Security Advisor of India, in his younger days.

REVEALED: Not Ranveer Singh but R Madhavan to play Ajit Doval in Aditya Dhar’s next

Bollywood Hungama has learned that while the film does touch upon Ajit Doval’s life, it is not Ranveer who’d essay the character. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It is R Madhavan who plays the coveted part. He’ll have a cool, different look in the film and it’s something that the actor is excited about. Like always, he’s giving his heart and soul to this role as well. The makers are confident that it’s something to watch out for.”

The source however had no information on whether the character would be named Ajit Doval or will it be inspired by the man. Also, there are no details available about the character essayed by Ranveer Singh.

Interestingly, this is the second time that Aditya Dhar would show Ajit Doval in his film. In Uri: The Surgical Strike, Paresh Rawal’s character Govind Bhardwaj was based on Ajit Doval.

The press release given out by the makers also makes it clear that contrary to popular belief, the film is not called Dhurandhar. The film, as of now, is untitled. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

