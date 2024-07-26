Acclaimed actor R Madhavan, known for his captivating performances across genres, has recently added a luxurious new residence to his real estate portfolio. Madhavan acquired a spectacular apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for a reported Rs 17.5 crore, as per property registration documents analyzed by SquareYards.com.

Details Of R Madhavan’s BKC Abode

Madhavan's new property offers ample living space, spanning approximately 389 square meters (4,182 square feet) and boasting two dedicated parking spaces. Located in the upscale Signia Pearl building, renowned for its luxurious 4 and 5 BHK apartments, the residence features a unique design concept called "Venetian Suites." This innovative design utilizes disappearing interior walls, creating an open and interconnected living space that maximizes functionality. As per Square Yards, the sale deed was finalized on July 22, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

R Madhavan’s Upcoming Films After Shaitaan

Beyond expanding his real estate portfolio, Madhavan continues to be actively engaged in the film industry. Following the success of Shaitaan, he has a slate of upcoming projects lined up. He is set to star in S.Sashikanth's sports drama Test, alongside Nayanthara and Siddharth.

Madhavan has also signed on for two films produced by Mediaone Global Entertainment: a family drama directed by Mithran R. Jawahar and a biopic about Indian engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. Additionally, he is slated to play the lead role in Rajesh Touchriver's biopic of Chempakaraman Pillai, appear in a supporting role in Karan Singh Tyagi's biopic of C. Sankaran Nair, and star in Swati Singha's science fiction film, G.

