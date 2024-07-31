Aamir is likely to maintain a steady pace, releasing one film every 18 months.

Aamir Khan is meticulously transforming his production house into a full-fledged studio. The actor-filmmaker has brought on board industry veteran Aparna Purohit, formerly of Amazon Prime Video, to spearhead this ambitious venture. Aamir Khan Productions is currently juggling multiple projects. The production house has a robust pipeline with films like Pritam Pyaare featuring Aamir's son Junaid, Rajkumar Santoshi's historical drama Lahore 1947, Vir Das' comedy Happy Patel, and RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par in various stages of post-production.

Aamir Khan likely to star in slice-of-life project, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi: Report

According to the Mid-day report, while the studio is actively developing new projects, Aamir Khan's return to the silver screen is also on the cards. A source close to the actor revealed that a slice-of-life film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is being considered. The project is said to be a blend of humour and social commentary.

However, Aamir is prioritizing the completion of Sitaare Zameen Par, an adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones, before committing to his next acting venture.

Known for his perfectionist approach, Aamir is likely to maintain a steady pace, releasing one film every 18 months.

