The wait is over. The much-awaited third season of Mirzapur was released today on Amazon Prime Video and it has already become a talking point on the internet. The show has a loyal fan base and not just its characters but even its memes are iconic. Many must have wondered if the third season would be the last one of the franchise. But it has now come to light that Season 3 leaves fans on the edge of their seats, delivering an explosive conclusion that sets the stage for an even more intense Season 4.

REVEALED: Mirzapur Season 3 ends at a dramatic juncture and with the promise of Season 4

The fascinating aspect of Mirzapur is how the characters evolve due to the changing circumstances and the demise of their close ones. Hence, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) are no longer the same as they were in the first season. Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), too, is manoeuvring his moves smartly after he was ousted from the throne of Mirzapur. The third season focuses on these aspects and the final episodes are full of twists and turns and arresting developments. One might feel disappointed as certain tracks are forgotten and even left abruptly. But at the same time, it gives an indication that the next season is in the offing, which is when the makers will take the story of these characters forward.

In other words, fans can expect more bloodshed, power plays, and emotional turmoil as the saga continues. With the foundation laid for new conflicts and alliances, Season 4 of Mirzapur is poised to deliver an even more thrilling experience.

Mirzapur’s first season dropped in November 2018 and in no time, became an overnight sensation. During the pandemic era, in October 2020, Season 2 was released. At the trailer launch of Mirzapur Season 3, Nikhil Madhok of Amazon Prime Video revealed, “Within the first seven days, the second season of Mirzapur became the most watched show ever on our service. That’s spectacular. Even today, it has a viewership in 180 countries. What makes Mirzapur special is the iconic characters and the incredible love they have from the fans.”

At this event, executive producer Farhan Akhtar joked, “It is phenomenal how Mirzapur has made a place in the hearts of the audience across the world. Whenever I go, people ask me only two-three questions – tum yahan kya kar rahe ho? Don 3 kabhi aayegi aur Mirzapur 3 kabhi aayegi?!”

Besides Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Mirzapur Season 3 also stars Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha.

Also Read: Web Series Review: Mirzapur Season 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.