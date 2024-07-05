In response to the comments made by Rakhi Sawant on her relationship, Payal Malik took to social media to share a video.

The polygamous relationship of the Maliks seems to be the highlight of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, and the entry of this the trouple of Armaan and his two wives has left many upset. Former contestant of the reality show, Rakhi Sawant, shared her two cents on this relationship wherein she expressed her displeasure over showcasing such relationships on reality show. Now slamming her Armaan’s first wife Payal has taken to social media to respond to her statements.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik slams Rakhi Sawant for making fun of her family and sabotaging their image; says “I don’t need justice from you”

After her exit, Payal Malik shared a video responding to Rakhi’s statements

In a dramatic turn of events, Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik has responded to Rakhi Sawant's recent comments about her relationship with her husband, Armaan. Rakhi Sawant had taken to social media to share a video in which she said, "Agar main show mein aayi toh kahi teesri biwi banke bahar naa niklu (If I enter the show, I might become the third wife and get eliminated)."

Payal did not take kindly to Rakhi's dig at her family. Addressing the controversy surrounding Armaan's marriages and Rakhi’s remarks, Payal posted a video on her social media channelsas a rebuttal, saying, "I think you don't have any work, that's why you are targeting my family. You are calling Kritika a lizard and insulting Armaan by abusing him. I did not ask for any kind of justice from you. You need to give justice to all the three or four men you got married to. You just want to create a controversy. That's it. We don't have any such problems going on in our family, so it would be better if you stay away from it. This won't be my final video, if you try to sabotage our image, I will give it back to you."

Apart from Rakhi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also expressed her anger

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also expressed her anger on social media soon after the entry of Armaan Malik along with Payal and Kritika Malik, leading the actress to pen long notes, accusing the show of promoting polygamous relationships.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently being streamed on JioCinema with new episodes available every day. The reality show, this season, features names like Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, among others.

