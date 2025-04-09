EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks for changes in 22 scenes in Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat; removes ‘B*******d’; replaces ‘Bharat’ with ‘Hamara’ and ‘Central’ with ‘Local’

The Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat is all set to release tomorrow, April 10, and the excitement is visible. This is because it is Sunny’s immediate next film after the monstrous blockbuster, Gadar 2 (2023); moreover, just like the sequel, Jaat is also an action entertainer, which has added to its appeal. The censor process was completed just two days before release, on April 8, and in this article, we’ll throw light on the cut list.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks for changes in 22 scenes in Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat; removes ‘B*******d’; replaces ‘Bharat’ with ‘Hamara’ and ‘Central’ with ‘Local’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) replaced an unspecified abusive word with 'Madarjaat' and in another scene, the cuss words were removed and replaced with 'Nikamma' and 'Besharmo'. The abuse 'B*******d' was also replaced with an appropriate word. A dialogue was replaced with 'Khata nahin, pita nahin'. Surprisingly, 'Bharat' was replaced with 'Hamara' while 'Central' was changed to 'Local'.

The CBFC then censored several visuals as well. A scene was replaced with 'Mera joota bolega sorry' dialogue. The visual hand gesture visuals were censored. A scene of a lady police inspector's humiliation scene was reduced by 40% while a scene of female molestation by a male inspector was also shortened by 40%. A violent scene of a body being cut was reduced by 30%. Lastly, the visuals of the e-cigarette were removed.

The CBFC also asked the makers to replace as many as 10 scenes with CGI. These scenes are: the throat-cutting visuals (two different scenes), bloodshed head on the ice block, statue of Jesus Christ in a church, mishandling of a baby, thumb-cutting, head cutting, Indian currency notes under the feet of the crowd and national emblem on the forehead of a character during a fight sequence.

In short, Jaat had to undergo changes in 22 scenes. Due to these modifications, 2 minutes and 6 seconds of scenes were cut and replaced with appropriate visuals totalling 1 minute and 37 seconds.

Once these changes were made, Jaat was passed by the CBFC with a U/A 16+ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 153.31 minutes. In other words, Jaat is 2 hours 33 minutes and 31 seconds long.

Also Read: Sunny Deol opens up on Lahore 1947 with Aamir Khan; says “It’s definitely coming”

More Pages: Jaat Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.