Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer YRF Spy Universe action drama titled Alpha, shoot commences

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer YRF Spy Universe action drama titled Alpha, shoot commences

The two actresses' spy mission will take them on a global adventure, with the United Kingdom as their next destination after Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. Fresh off wrapping her upcoming film Jigra, she's diving headfirst into the high-octane world of espionage with a brand new project titled Alpha under Yash Raj Films' (YRF) burgeoning spy universe. YRF's spy universe is already a star-studded affair, boasting established names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif. Now, Alia is set to carve her niche in this action-packed franchise with a standalone film.  She will be joined by Sharvari Wagh, who is basking in the success of her Rs. 100 crore movie Munjya. And YRF made the official announcement on Friday, June 5.

Bhatt is taking her role as a super soldier very seriously. To portray this formidable character, she's undergone a rigorous two-month training program with specialists. This dedication extends to the film's production schedule, as YRF has confirmed that the shoot has officially commenced. The tweet read, "The #ALPHA girls are here."

While plot details remain tightly guarded, a source revealed that director Shiv Rawail has meticulously planned several fight sequences for the initial leg of filming. The action doesn't end in Mumbai. The two actresses' spy mission will take them on a global adventure, with the United Kingdom as their next destination. There, they will be joined by veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who takes on the role of their mentor.

While Alpha promises to be a marquee project for Alia Bhatt, her journey doesn't stop there. Her upcoming slate includes Vasan Bala's Jigra releasing in October 2024 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited period drama Love & War slated for Christmas 2025.

