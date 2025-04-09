Recently, a lavish party was held to celebrate the success of Maddock Films, bringing together several Bollywood stars. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted dancing together at the event. A video of their performance surfaced online, and fans were thrilled by their lively camaraderie.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra dance together at Maddock Bash, fans relive SOTY days

A Reddit user posted a video of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra dancing together. The duo was seen exchanging glances and having a great time on the dance floor, with Varun even giving Sidharth a side-hug at the end. The clip left fans nostalgic, reminding them of their Student of the Year days.

One Reddit user commented, “Always love a fun chemistry between male actors. So rare to see these days.” Another simply wrote, “SOTY days.” A third joked, “This would be Abhi and Rohan after Shanaya left them for the principal’s son.” Someone else added, “They were once competitive, but now both have bigger concerns—like keeping their careers on track.”

For those who may not know, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their acting debuts in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012). The film featured them as best friends who eventually had a fallout over Shanaya, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar also attended the Maddock celebration and shared a photo with both actors, captioning it, “Favourites forever.”

Varun Dhawan’s next project is Karan Johar’s romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in key roles. It is set to hit theatres on 12 September.

Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, is currently filming Param Sundari, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is a cross-cultural love story set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is slated for a theatrical release on 25 July 2025.

