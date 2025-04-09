The actors have now become the first Indian cinema icons to be honoured at Scenes in the Square.

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will be the first Indian film to be honoured with a bronze statue in London’s Leicester Square. The statue, featuring lead stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in an iconic pose from the 1995 film, will be installed this spring as part of the ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie trail.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer to be immortalized with bronze statue in Leicester Square, London

The announcement by Heart of London Business Alliance also marks the beginning of DDLJ’s 30-year celebrations. Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films, the romantic drama is considered one of the most successful Hindi films of all time. The statue will be positioned outside the Odeon cinema on the eastern terrace of Leicester Square— a location that also features briefly in the film during a scene where Raj and Simran cross paths for the first time. Other London locations showcased in DDLJ include King’s Cross Station, Tower Bridge, Hyde Park, and Horseguards Avenue.

Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, said, “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to add to our trail Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are such titans of international cinema. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and we’re excited by the prospect of bringing to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. The statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and a celebration of London’s rich diversity. We’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the home of film and entertainment.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, also shared, “When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was released 30 years ago, the film became a defining moment for Indian cinema and changed the face of the industry, capturing the hearts of everyone who saw it all over the globe. We’re thrilled to be the first Indian film to be represented in ‘Scenes in the Square’. It also marks 30 years of DDLJ, a film that has spread love and joy globally and shows the cultural impact it has had in UK. We are honoured that our superstars and our film are being recognized on the world stage alongside the Hollywood elite, from Gene Kelly to Laurel & Hardy to Harry Potter. This statue will be a great way to express the international appeal of Indian movies and build bridges amongst communities through cinema.”

The statue will join other notable characters in the trail including Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, Gene Kelly, Mr. Bean, Mary Poppins, and more. As part of DDLJ’s ongoing legacy, a new stage adaptation Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is also set to premiere at the Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025.

