The historical social drama Phule faced some issues recently when sections of the Brahmin community raised doubts over their representation in the film. Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan sorted this issue by having a conversation with the aggrieved parties. Now, the film has come across another hurdle after a financier has alleged non-payment of dues.

As per a notice published in Atul Mohan's Complete Cinema magazine dated 5th and 12th April 2025 by advocate Ashok Purohit, Mukesh Gupta lent money to the producers of the film. Despite repeated requests, the amount has not been repaid. As a result, Gupta has placed a lien (a legal claim) on Phule.

The notice further said that no rights of the film — digital, satellite, theatrical, or ancillary — can be sold or transferred without a No Objection Certificate from Mukesh Gupta. As per this notice, any such transaction done without his written consent is invalid, and legal action may be taken. It even stated that "This notice is being issued to safeguard our client's legal and financial interests".

Phule stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 25. It was all set to release on April 11 but was pushed due to objections from the Brahmin community. Ananth Narayan Mahadevan told Mid-Day recently, “Many letters and notices have come from different Brahmin organizations. There was some misunderstanding after the trailer was launched. We want to clear those doubts so that there is no hassle in viewership.”

He also said, “When I met the representatives [of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj] and told them about how we’ve shown that [certain] Brahmins helped Jyotiba Phule set up 20 schools, they were happy. When Phule opened the Satyashodhak Samaj, these Brahmins were the pillars. I’m a staunch Brahmin. Why will I [malign] my community? We have only shown the facts. It’s not an agenda film.”

