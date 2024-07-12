comscore
Last Updated 12.07.2024 | 11:45 AM IST

REVEALED: Kakuda marks Sonakshi Sinha's second back-to-back double role after Heeramandi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

REVEALED: Kakuda marks Sonakshi Sinha’s second back-to-back double role after Heeramandi

By Fenil Seta -

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to complete 14 years as an actor in Bollywood this year in September. In these years, she played varied roles but it was only in 2024 that she played a dual role for the first time in her much-talked-about web series, Heeramandi. And now it has come to light that she has a double role in her latest release, Kakuda as well.

Kakuda is a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya (2024) fame. Released directly on Zee5, it is set in a village haunted by a midget ghost. The ghost attacks a newly married man, Sunny (played by Saqib Salaam). He’s all set to die in 13 days. Not ready to take things lying down, his wife Indira aka Indu (Sonakshi Sinha) asks for help from a ghost hunter, Victor Jacobs (Riteish Deshmukh).

Very soon in the film, viewers get to know that Indu has a twin sister by the name of Gomati. The twin sister angle makes for an interesting addition and forms an important plot point, especially in the film’s second half.

In Heeramandi, meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Rehana and that of her daughter Fareedan. But in this Netflix show directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, both characters never appear together. That’s not the case in Kakuda and many scenes feature two Sonakshi’s on the screen.

Kakuda is also Sonakshi Sinha’s first release after her marriage with her long-time boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal. The wedding was a star-studded affair and also led to some controversies due to protests in Bihar and brother Luv Sinha’s comments on Zaheer on the microblogging platform X, which he later deleted.

Before Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha’s first release of 2024 was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which she was seen in a supporting role. Her upcoming release is Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness, directed by her brother Kussh Sinha.

Also Read: Zaheer Iqbal shares cute romantic moments with wife Sonakshi Sinha

More Pages: Kakuda Box Office Collection , Kakuda Movie Review

