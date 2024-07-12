The highly anticipated thriller "Kill" has received rave reviews and the team is offering a special "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" ticket deal for one day only, on July 12.

Kill, a highly anticipated gore thriller billed as India's most violent film ever, has opened to great praise, with stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala pleading with audiences not to spoil it. Kill follows a commando on a quest to reconcile with his girlfriend before she is forced to marry. However, his train journey takes a sudden turn when it is hijacked by a bunch of outlaws, leaving him to battle for his life. Team Kill is thrilled to announce a special Buy 1 Get 1 free ticket offer.

Kill makers unveils exciting ‘buy 1 get 1’ ticket offer on Friday

Riding high with glowing reviews and enthusiastic audience feedback. The poster highlights that this offer is available for one day only on Friday, July 12, 2024. Fans who purchase a ticket to Kill on this day will receive an additional ticket for free.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his Twitter account to share some exciting news for movie enthusiasts. In his post, he reported a special Buy 1 Get 1 free ticket offer for the highly acclaimed movie Kill. This limited-time promotion is a gesture of gratitude from Team Kill for the overwhelming support and positive feedback the film has received.

He captioned, “KILL BOGO OFFER ANNOUNCED… Riding high with glowing reviews and audience feedback, Team #Kill announces #Buy1Get1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer… For *Friday* [12 July 2024] only... OFFICIAL POSTER…”

The film was warmly praised outside India after it was shown at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Kill, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment, had include strong and vicious action scenes.

