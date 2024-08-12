Exactly a year from now, War 2 will arrive in cinemas and the excitement for it is tremendous. It stars Hrithik Roshan facing off Jr NTR along with Kiara Advani. The casting and the popularity of the YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy Universe have contributed to the hype. Though the makers have kept the shoot well guarded, some interesting details about the film are out.

REVEALED: Hrithik Roshan to have a ROCKING entry scene in War 2; to indulge in a sword fight with a menacing villain in a Japanese monastery

It has come to light that Hrithik Roshan’s entry scene would be something that would take the breath away of the audience. As per reports, he’ll be seen indulging in a sword fight with a menacing villain in a Japanese monastery. Earlier, it was reported that Hrithik would be having an action scene in a Shaolin Temple but now it has been reported that it will serve as his introduction sequence.

The said scene was shot in March and as per reports at that time, it was conceptualized by producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand when it struck them that they haven’t explored the Orient at all in the franchise. Accordingly, a sprawling set was constructed in YRF Studios, Andheri, Mumbai. In the film, it would be presented as a 300-year-old heritage monastery on a hilltop.

Further, the reports stated that Hrithik Roshan not only trained in martial arts for weeks but also learnt to use a katana, a Japanese sword.

In April 2024, Bollywood Hungama broke the viral news that just like how Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff danced to ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ in War (2019) despite being pitted against each other, the sequel will also have Hrithik and Jr NTR shaking a leg.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are known for their dance moves. Interestingly, both were recently seen in two-hero films – Hrithik in War and Jr NTR in RRR (2022). And both films had two hero dance numbers that were unanimously loved (Jr NTR shook a leg with Ram Charan in the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’). For War 2, they both come together and hence, one can expect fireworks on the big screen during their number. It’ll be like ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ meeting ‘Naatu Naatu’!”

