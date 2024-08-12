Amid many celebs who have flaunted their love for plush and luxurious automobiles, among them is also the young actor Khushi Kapoor. The star, who made her debut in 2023, is expected to have invested in a premium pair of wheels, which is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class 400d that is worth over Rs. 2.55 crores. A video of this new car which was purchased in red has found its way on social media as fans too couldn’t stop gushing about this.

Khushi Kapoor flaunts her new Mercedes Benz G-Class 400d worth Rs. 2.55 crores

A paparazzi account, on Sunday, shared a video of this luxury SUV on the social media platform further sharing the announcement about Khushi Kapoor purchasing the same. Speaking of the lavish vehicle that the actress invested in, it is said to be available in two editions and is expected to be one of the highly rated models in the Mercedes G-Class category. Mercedes-Benz G-Class 400d is a five seater car which boasts of several features like Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror, Touchscreen, Automatic Climate Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Alloy Wheels, among others. It is powered by a 2925 cc engine which is available with a Automatic transmission. Fans have been gushing about the newbie actress’ investment with some dropping hearts and a few others congratulating her on buying the new beast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



About Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies co-starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda that released on Netflix. While the actress is yet to make her silver screen debut, she is currently in news for her relationship with her debut film’s co-star Vedang Raina. Talking about her upcoming projects, Khushi Kapoor is currently expected to be shooting for two key ventures, one with Saif’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan for a romantic comedy tentatively titled Naadaniyaan and the other is with Junaid Khan which is reportedly the remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today.

