Krishna Shroff decided to quit the stunt out of fear when she was pitted against co-contestants after being nominated for eviction.

After failing three major stunts in the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Krishna Shroff became the third contestant to be evicted from the game after reality show star Asim Riaz and popular television actress Shilpa Shinde. Krishna was asked to perform stunts opposite TV actresses Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aditi Sharma, and Sumona Chakravarti but after failing to do these stunts, she had to be evicted from the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff gets eliminated from the stunt reality show; host Rohit Shetty says, “I had a lot of expectations from you”

While Krishna Shroff couldn’t manage the snake stunt when she was pitted against Niyati Fatnani, the latter passed the round with flying colors. In the co-contestant stunt round where she was to complete the car stunt challenge along with Sumona Chakravarti while working against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Aditi Sharma, the latter’s team won leaving the other two in the elimination round. The final stunt saw Krishna and Sumona making their final attempt to avoid elimination where they were supposed to deal with a series of electric shocks while trying to finish the stunt. While the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress managed to complete it despite experiencing physical challenges and sustaining injuries, Shroff decided to quit the stunt after she was overtaken by the fear.

Rohit Shetty, who is the host of the ongoing edition, expressed his disappointment towards Krishna stating, "When I came to know that you were participating in this show, I had a lot of expectations from you." Krishna too shared her apology and added, “I know sir, I have let you down. This was a huge opportunity for me”. For the unversed, the show marked the television of debut of Krishna, who is the daughter of the renowned star Jackie Shroff and sister to the action star Tiger Shroff.

Speaking of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the show airs on Colors on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm.

