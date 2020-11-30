Of late there has been a virtual exodus into the azure paradise of the Maldives. Journalist Barkha Dutta has even criticized the trend of stars posting pictures of their Maldives visit. A prominent young actor laughingly sets the matter of meditating in the Maldives by spilling the beans. “But they’ve to post the pictures of their activities in the Maldives. It is part of the deal.” He tells me.

What deal? I ask curiously.

“The package deal for this Maldives vacations. The stars are being lured into free vacations on condition that they post pictures of their experiences,” the actor informs, adding that he refused the tempting offer as it seems a little vulgar to be splashing in the lap of luxury at a time when there is a worldwide panic over a pandemic.

Going by the number of Bollywood stars who have vacationed in the Maldives during the past couple of years, the oceanic paradise, the breath-taking beauty spot, has indeed transformed into the no 1 touristic attraction on the globe.

Why just Bollywoodians? Even Priyanka Chopra’s brother-in-law Joe Jonas took his newly-married wife British actress Sophie Turner to the azure haven in the Maldives for their honeymoon. Priyanka Chopra a frequent flyer to Maldives is whispered to have got her bro-in-law an all-expenses paid honeymoon. The trip, it is rumoured, was in-house as long as Joe and Sophie let the world know they had a ball in Maldives.

If truth be told, it doesn’t take much for a celebrity to win all-expenses paid vacation to the Maldives. All he or she has to do in return is let the world know there is no better place to unwind. And in many ways, that is not a false endorsement. The Maldives is a stunningly scenic and serene place to vacation.

