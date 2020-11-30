Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2020 | 11:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

REVEALED: Here’s the real reason why Bollywood stars are heading to Maldives and posting holiday pictures

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Of late there has been a virtual exodus into the azure paradise of the Maldives. Journalist Barkha Dutta has even criticized the trend of stars posting pictures of their Maldives visit. A prominent young actor laughingly sets the matter of meditating in the Maldives by spilling the beans. “But they’ve to post the pictures of their activities in the Maldives. It is part of the deal.” He tells me.

REVEALED: Here's the real reason why Bollywood stars are heading to Maldives and posting holiday pictures

What deal? I ask curiously.

“The package deal for this Maldives vacations. The stars are being lured into free vacations on condition that they post pictures of their experiences,” the actor informs, adding that he refused the tempting offer as it seems a little vulgar to be splashing in the lap of luxury at a time when there is a worldwide panic over a pandemic.

Going by the number of Bollywood stars who have vacationed in the Maldives during the past couple of years, the oceanic paradise, the breath-taking beauty spot, has indeed transformed into the no 1 touristic attraction on the globe.

Why just Bollywoodians? Even Priyanka Chopra’s brother-in-law Joe Jonas took his newly-married wife British actress Sophie Turner to the azure haven in the Maldives for their honeymoon. Priyanka Chopra a frequent flyer to Maldives is whispered to have got her bro-in-law an all-expenses paid honeymoon. The trip, it is rumoured, was in-house as long as Joe and Sophie let the world know they had a ball in Maldives.

If truth be told, it doesn’t take much for a celebrity to win all-expenses paid vacation to the Maldives. All he or she has to do in return is let the world know there is no better place to unwind. And in many ways, that is not a false endorsement. The Maldives is a stunningly scenic and serene place to vacation.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha says she leaves a piece of her heart every time she leaves the Maldives

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notice to…

Brahmastra made on a budget ‘way over’ Rs.…

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature…

National Organ Donation Day: Ranbir Kapoor…

Bombay HC dismisses plea to probe Disha…

Kriti Sanon talks about the increasing cases…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification