comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2021 | 4:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Genelia Deshmukh returns to acting after 10 years with Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi directorial debut Ved

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all prepared to make his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled Ved. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of the forthcoming movie. Besides Riteish, Ved will also feature his spouse, actor Genelia Deshmukh and Jiya Shankar.

Sharing the poster of his movie, Riteish wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness).”

Abhishek Bachchan wished well to his little bro as he commented on Riteish’s post saying, “Fantastic news, all the best lil brother!” The best thing about this movie is that Ved is embarking on Genelia Deshmukh’s comeback on the big screen.

Genelia Deshmukh also shared a post on social media with the caption, “Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it.. And then this happened – My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful Co- Actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC. I would humbly request loads of blessings from each one of you, because films are always a journey and we would love it if you could be on this journey with us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Previously, Genelia D’Souza has worked in movies like Jane Tu Ya Jane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which was her last movie until now.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh turns director; Genelia Deshmukh to make her Marathi film debut

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

RRR Trailer Launch: Ram Charan to give the…

Britney Spears granted power to execute…

Salman Khan commences the shoot for Tiger 3…

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped from Salman…

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan reunite for…

BREAKING: Theatrical trailer of RRR to be…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification