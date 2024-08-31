Adding to the flurry of real estate activity among Bollywood celebrities, director Sajid Khan has recently offloaded his apartment for Rs. 6.1 crore according to the transaction reviewed by Square Yards. Khan’s property was located in the Beach House Co-operative Housing Society, in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Juhu is a vibrant and affluent locality on Mumbai’s western coast, celebrated for its upscale lifestyle and prime real estate. The locality is renowned for its scenic beachfront and lively atmosphere, with numerous luxury high-rises offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Juhu's appeal is further enhanced by its proximity to a range of high-end amenities, making it a highly desirable address for celebrities, professionals, and businesspeople alike.

According to Square Yards, the apartment boasts a spacious built-up area of 2,176 sq. ft. (~202 sq. m.) and comes with a dedicated car parking space of 220 sq. ft. (~20 sq. m.). The transaction which was registered in June this year, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Sajid Khan began his career in the entertainment industry as the host of the TV show Main Bhi Detective in 1995. He made his directorial debut with Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), an anthology film featuring six short stories, where he helmed one segment. Khan is best known for his successful work on the Housefull film series, Heyy Babyy (2007), and Humshakals (2014). He was also a judge on the Indian reality television show Nach Baliye. He is the brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan and was most recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, where he secured 10th place.

