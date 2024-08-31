comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 31.08.2024 | 2:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs. 6.1 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs. 6.1 crores

en Bollywood News Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs. 6.1 crores
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Adding to the flurry of real estate activity among Bollywood celebrities, director Sajid Khan has recently offloaded his apartment for Rs. 6.1 crore according to the transaction reviewed by Square Yards. Khan’s property was located in the Beach House Co-operative Housing Society, in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs. 6.1 crores

Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs. 6.1 crores

Juhu is a vibrant and affluent locality on Mumbai’s western coast, celebrated for its upscale lifestyle and prime real estate. The locality is renowned for its scenic beachfront and lively atmosphere, with numerous luxury high-rises offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Juhu's appeal is further enhanced by its proximity to a range of high-end amenities, making it a highly desirable address for celebrities, professionals, and businesspeople alike.

According to Square Yards, the apartment boasts a spacious built-up area of 2,176 sq. ft. (~202 sq. m.) and comes with a dedicated car parking space of 220 sq. ft. (~20 sq. m.). The transaction which was registered in June this year, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Sajid Khan began his career in the entertainment industry as the host of the TV show Main Bhi Detective in 1995. He made his directorial debut with Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), an anthology film featuring six short stories, where he helmed one segment. Khan is best known for his successful work on the Housefull film series, Heyy Babyy (2007), and Humshakals (2014). He was also a judge on the Indian reality television show Nach Baliye. He is the brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan and was most recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, where he secured 10th place.

Also Read: Is Bigg Boss scripted? Sajid Khan BREAKS silence: “Duniya ka sabse shaant aadmi wahan jaa ke hyper ho jaayega. There’s no sunlight. You don’t know if it’s day or night. You have no clue what is happening in the world”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: The Buckingham Murders goes the…

Ali Abbas Zafar returns to Aditya Chopra’s…

Rimi Sen files Rs 50 crores lawsuit against…

Kangana Ranaut claims Emergency DENIED…

AP Dhillon unveils EP 'The Brownprint'…

Priya Atlee announces clothing brand Red…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification