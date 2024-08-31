Kangana Ranaut, actor and newly elected Member of Parliament, recently addressed the mounting concerns surrounding her latest film Emergency. Ranaut, who portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, revealed that the project faces significant obstacles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Kangana Ranaut drops a video as Emergency faces uncertainty from CBFC amid rising tensions: “People of the censor board are also getting a lot of threats”

In a video message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ranaut clarified the situation, stating, “There are rumours that our film Emergency has got a censor certificate. It is not true. In fact, our film was cleared earlier but its certification has been stopped because of several threats.”

Ranaut further disclosed that both she and members of the CBFC have been receiving threats related to the film's content. According to the actor, pressure is being exerted on the board to censor specific parts of the film, particularly scenes depicting Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the involvement of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and the Punjab riots. “People of the censor board are also getting a lot of threats. There is pressure on us not to show the assassination of Mrs. Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and the Punjab riots. I don’t know what we will show then, that there is a blackout in the film. This is an unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country,” she lamented.

The film, which was initially scheduled for release on September 6, now faces an uncertain future. Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) issued a legal notice to the CBFC, demanding a halt to the film’s release. The notice argues that the film could potentially incite communal tensions and spread misinformation, particularly concerning the portrayal of the Sikh community.

As reported by NDTV, the legal notice sent on August 27 argues that the film’s depictions are not only misleading but also harmful to the social cohesion of Punjab and the broader national community. “Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation. It is apparent that Ranaut has chosen the subject of the Emergency not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but rather to target the Sikh community,” the notice stated. The SAD claims that the movie portrays the Sikh community in an unjust and negative light, which could have serious repercussions.

The controversy surrounding Emergency has escalated in recent days, with Ranaut also reaching out to the police for assistance. A recent development has brought Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency under scrutiny, as members of the Sikh community have expressed strong objections to its content. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly assured community leaders that the state government will explore the possibility of prohibiting the film’s release, pending legal counsel.

Earlier this week, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body responsible for the management of historical Gurdwaras, issued a legal notice to the producers of the film, including Kangana Ranaut, alleging that the movie misrepresents Sikh history and contains scenes that have deeply offended the Sikh community. The SGPC's legal notice demanded the immediate removal of objectionable scenes from Emergency and called for an apology from the filmmakers to the Sikh community. The SGPC also insisted that the film's trailer, which was released on August 14, be taken down from all public and social media platforms.

