Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat has recently added a luxurious Range Rover to his car collection. The actor shared a glimpse of his new purchase on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude for his achievements.

Kalnawat's new car, a Range Rover Velar, has an on-road price of up to Rs. 87 lakhs. In his Instagram post, he thanked his supporters for their unwavering belief in him and emphasized the importance of taking bold decisions to achieve one's dreams. The actor also hinted at exciting future endeavors, stating that he is "going to unfold an era."

Kalnawat's co-star from Kundali Bhagya, Adrija Roy, recently purchased a swanky BMW for Rs 65 lakhs. This showcases the growing success and financial stability of the show's cast members.

It's worth noting that Paras Kalnawat's journey to success has not been without its challenges. He was once ousted from the show Anupamaa following a fallout with producer Rajan Shahi. However, Kalnawat has persevered and continued to thrive in his acting career.

