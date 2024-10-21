Choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza have found themselves at the center of a controversy after being accused of a Rs 11.96 crores fraud by a dance troupe. The couple, however, has firmly denied the allegations and urged the public and media to avoid spreading rumors until the facts are clarified.

Remo and Lizelle’s Statement on the Allegations

On Sunday, Remo and Lizelle took to their Instagram accounts to issue a joint statement in response to the viral news. They expressed their disappointment over the media reports and stressed that no concrete facts have been established. Their statement read:

"It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts."

The couple also reassured their supporters that they will continue to cooperate with the authorities. "We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far," the statement added. In closing, they thanked their fans for their unwavering support: "We would like to thank our family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support."

The Rs 11.96 Crores Fraud Allegation

The accusation against Remo and Lizelle stems from a complaint filed by a 26-year-old dancer at Mira Road police station. The dancer claims that he and his troupe were cheated out of Rs 11.96 crores between 2018 and July 2024. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and the case is currently under review.

