Alia Bhatt’s latest film, Jigra, has been facing challenges at the box office, and director Vasan Bala recently opened up about the film’s lukewarm reception. In a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he reflected on the struggles following the film's release and acknowledged the support he received from both Alia and producer Karan Johar.

Vasan Bala's Honest Reflection on Jigra

Jigra has not performed as expected, earning Rs 22.19 crores within its first week. Despite the disappointing numbers, Vasan Bala expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. “I do feel it. I feel it majorly. I mean, they are supremely supportive, and there is no ounce of letting me feel like this. It is something that I have to grapple with,” he shared, highlighting the emotional weight of the situation.

The Challenges of Releasing a Mainstream Film

Vasan Bala described the aftermath of Jigra's release as “tough,” indicating the pressure that comes with delivering a successful mainstream film. He stated, “For me, it has always been a struggle to put the film out. But this time, it was a given that the film was going to be out and in a big way.” He acknowledged the heightened scrutiny that filmmakers face when working with mainstream stars, particularly when box office performance does not meet expectations.

Embracing Feedback and Criticism

During the interview, Vasan Bala spoke about the importance of being receptive to feedback and criticism. “It is never graceful to defend a film after a point,” he remarked, underscoring his belief that learning from the experience is crucial for his growth as a filmmaker. He noted that the scrutiny surrounding Jigra will likely influence his future projects, stating, “Obviously, there will be much more scrutiny now… So I think the more open I am, the chances are that I will make some more films.”

On a similar note, it is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the film has recovered the entire sum of Rs 90 crores, indicating that future earnings from music rights and theatrical releases will be considered profit for Dharma Productions.

