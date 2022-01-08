Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been a pioneer in shaping the contours of reality television in India, introducing audiences to homegrown non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular talent-based reality franchises but also continue to rule audience hearts as cult phenomena, enjoying a robust following even in the current context. After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous four seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional young dancers, the channel is all set to take the show to a whole new level with the launch of DID Li’l Masters Season 5.

The excitement for viewers has hit the roof this season as the OG judge of DID - renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza is back on the show. He is the first to have been roped in onto the panel of judges and is ready to groom the raw talent of the nation. While Remo D’Souza has occupied the first seat, all eyes are on who will be the other judges this season!

In the meantime, Remo D’Souza is ecstatic about judging the show once again, as he shared, “DID Li’l Masters not only provides a national platform for the youngest talent in our country to showcase their dancing skills but also further polishes their skills and helps them grow as performing artists. It’s an honor and absolute pleasure to be a part of this show because these young kids truly inspire me to the core. I remember making my debut with Dance India Dance season 1 and being a mentor to the talent of this iconic show for several years. Now, coming back for the 5th season of DID Li’l Masters is surreal and I can’t wait to start shooting. I want all the contestants to dance their hearts out because it is their passion for dance that will help them make a place for themselves in the industry.”

While Remo is kicked about the new season, the audition for DID Li’l Masters Season 5 starts in January 2022 and will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Guwahati, Vadodara, and Pune. Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li’l Master. In their journey, each contestant will be guided by four skippers, who will go the extra mile to help these young dancing sensations learn, grow and impress the audience.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.