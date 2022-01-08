comscore

Madhur Bhandarkar tests COVID-19 positive; quarantines at home

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker himself took to his Twitter handle to share the news and he also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

Madhur Bhandarkar tests COVID-19 positive; quarantines at home

In a Twitter post, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols."

In recent times, actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar, Prem Chopra among others have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar shares ‘fan boy’ picture with diva Zeenat Aman 

