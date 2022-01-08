Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker himself took to his Twitter handle to share the news and he also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

In a Twitter post, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols."

I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols ???? — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 8, 2022

In recent times, actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar, Prem Chopra among others have tested positive for COVID-19.

