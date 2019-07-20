SCOOP: Jacqueline Fernandez approached for this Aayush Sharma film that also stars Sanjay Dutt?

Just earlier today, we had mentioned that Jacqueline Fernandez is keen on exploring different things in the Indian film industry. In fact, the actress is also expected to make her digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer that will be a series on the OTT platform Netflix. Now the latest update on the Bollywood front is that the actress may be considered for the role of the leading lady in the Aayush Sharma film Kwatha that is also expected to star Sanjay Dutt.

However, sources have it that it is too early to talk about details. A source close to the development said, “Yes, the makers are keen to have a renowned face paired opposite Aayush Sharma in Kwatha. He has already played the role of a boy next door in his debut film. This will be a much stronger role for the newbie. On the other hand, having a known face will only enhance the film. As for Jacqueline Fernandez, all I can say is that, yes, they are considering her for the role. As of now, everything is in the initial stages and talks are still going on. They have narrated the script to her and she has liked it. But if she is finalized or no and if she will be signing the dotted line or no, is a different question altogether.”

Coming to what we know about Kwatha, the film will feature Aayush Sharma in a different role compared to LoveYatri. Reports have it that the actor will be seen in the role of an army officer. It is also being said that the film will set in the gangster era when the world saw the rise and fall of the underworld. Although there hasn’t been any clarification much on the role that will be essayed by Sanjay Dutt, we hear that the makers were keen on bringing the actor on board owing to the concept and plotline of the film.

