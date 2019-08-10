Bollywood Hungama
Release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund pushed to 2020!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen collaborating with Nagraj Manjule for the first time for a football-based film titled Jhund. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of a football coach, Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Soccer Slum in the film and it will also mark the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Manjule.

The stars have shot for the film already and it was initially supposed to release on September 2019. However, the date was then moved to October due to the post-production work being still in progress. Now, according to our trusted sources, we hear that the film’s release has now been pushed to 2020. While there have been no confirmations behind the reason why the film has been delayed, we are guessing it is still the post-production work that is still underway.

The exact date of the release of Jhund is still not out but it could be in the first half of 2020.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund to now release in October

More Pages: Jhund Box Office Collection

