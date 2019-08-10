‘Jersey’ producer to make the Hindi remake of the film, not Karan Johar

The rights for the Hindi remake of the critically and commercially acclaimed Telugu film Jersey has been jointly acquired by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. Allu Aravind is an Indian film producer and distributor in Tollywood. He produces films under his production banner Geetha Arts. Dil Raju is the producer of Jersey, while Aman Gill has produced several Hindi and Punjabi films.

Earlier, there were reports that the rights of the film that had Telugu star Nani in the lead was acquired by Karan Johar. However, it was later revealed that things did not materialise as there was a disagreement over the remake rights. Dil Raju had demanded a higher amount which did not work out. According to sources, the main reason Dil Raju did not part with the rights was because he wanted to make the film himself.

Shahid Kapoor had also shown a keen interest in the film. However, after the release of Kabir Singh which is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, the actor is unsure about doing another remake. On the other hand, after the success of Kabir Singh, Dil Raju is keen on getting Shahid Kapoor on board.

Jersey is a sports drama film that was well received in the south. The film was critically acclaimed and heavily praised by Tollywood stars like Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati among others.

Also Read: Karan Johar faces the worst year of his career