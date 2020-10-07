Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday and the matter was heard on Wednesday. Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told the court that his client is ready to apologise and withdraw her statement.

Advocate Nitin Satpute said in the court, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.”

Richa had also named self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan in the defamation suit. The court asked Khan's lawyer, Manoj Gadkari, if his client can withdraw the statements made by him. The lawyer said that his client requires time to file a reply as he is not in the country at the moment. The court has asked Khan to not share or add any content pertaining to Richa or the matter till Monday.

Richa Chadha filed the case against Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, a news channel, and Kamaal R Khan. She also sought Rs 1.1 crores in damages.

