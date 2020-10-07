Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2020 | 6:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

“She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement,” Payal Ghosh’s lawyer tells the court responding to Richa Chadha’s defamation suit

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday and the matter was heard on Wednesday. Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told the court that his client is ready to apologise and withdraw her statement.

“She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement,” Payal Ghosh’s lawyer tells the court responding to Richa Chadha’s defamation suit

Advocate Nitin Satpute said in the court, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.”

Richa had also named self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan in the defamation suit. The court asked Khan's lawyer, Manoj Gadkari, if his client can withdraw the statements made by him. The lawyer said that his client requires time to file a reply as he is not in the country at the moment. The court has asked Khan to not share or add any content pertaining to Richa or the matter till Monday.

Richa Chadha filed the case against Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, a news channel, and Kamaal R Khan. She also sought Rs 1.1 crores in damages.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha files a defamation case against Payal Ghosh and Kamaal R Khan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against…

Ek Villain 2 director Mohit Suri says Arjun…

Shabana Azmi feels Kangana Ranaut fears the…

‘Staggered show timings, use of Arogya Setu…

Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand passes away…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification