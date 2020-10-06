Bollywood Hungama

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against Payal Ghosh and Kamaal R Khan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Richa Chadha moved a defamation suit on Monday, October 5 in Bombay High Court. The case has been filed against Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, a news channel, and Kamaal R Khan.

According to Indian Express, "A single-judge bench of Justice Anil K Menon was hearing Chadha’s application — filed through senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar and advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar — which also sought monetary compensation from the actor."

However, the court has now asked Chadha to serve fresh notices to the respondents since no one appeared for the actor and others. The court adjourned till October 7 after seeking affidavit of notice from Chadha by October 6.

Richa Chadha initiated legal action against Payal Ghosh who involved her name during sexual assault allegations against Kashyap. In a statement released on social media, it read, “Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadda', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha initiates legal action against Payal Ghosh for involving her in the sexual assault controversy with Anurag Kashyap

New notification