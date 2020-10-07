Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary has a baby boy, husband confirms

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bhojpuri actress Sapna Choudhary created quite the stir on social media after starring in the song ‘Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal’. The actress is known for the dance number and has also been a part of a few Bollywood films for various numbers. Sapna Choudhary, for the unversed, has been married to the Haryanvi actor Veer Sahu since January.

Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary has a baby boy, husband confirms

During a recent Facebook live session, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s husband confirmed that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Sapna Choudhary has however not confirmed the news but Veer was heard saying that he’s a father now. The couple had been dating for a few years before they tied the knot in January.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

