BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha to make Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next

Bollywood News

While the storyline is still under wraps, the maverick director will launch Rasha and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

For the Indian film industry, New Year brings new film announcements and fresh faces to the fore. Sources reveal that after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has just signed on Rasha, actor Raveena Tandon's daughter, for his new film, which is scheduled to go on the floor this summer. While the storyline is still under wraps, the maverick director will launch Rasha and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a never-seen-before avatar.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha to make Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha to make Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor’s next

If industry sources are to be believed, this fresh new pair of Aaman Devgan and Rasha is being touted as the launch of the year, especially after the launchpad Abhishek Kapoor gave to Sara Ali Khan with Kedarnath. An industry insider says " Over the last 15 years, Abhishek Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema is commendable. He has identified and launched Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan & many others in the most phenomenal manner. His presentation of the characters in each of those films will stay with us forever. Those roles have done wonders for these actors."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next star in Bholaa which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Lokesh Kanagaraj film Kaithi. The film also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles. He also has Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey's romantic thriller and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

